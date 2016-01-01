FIND ASSISTANCE
Get a personalized list of possible assistance. No login or personal information required.
To find help for your immediate needs, please enter an address to get a list of the closest FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs), starting with the closest three.
If no resource is close to you, contact your state’s emergency management agency to ask about other resources, or to get your county’s contacts. To find your closest hospital, use the U.S. Hospital Finder. You may also be able to find temporary lodging on the Airbnb website through their Disaster Response Program; available for a limited time only.
Do you need help for a business, local government, or community? If so, you may want to view our Other Recovery Help page. There you can find other resources that are not just for individuals.
Highlighted states indicate a disaster has been declared for Individual Assistance. Select a state to see if your county is in a declared area and apply online for assistance.
Stay aware and informed with things like weather alerts, safety info, and preparedness tips.