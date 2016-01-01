Welcome to DisasterAssistance.gov

Please enter your full address to see if your area has been declared for Individual Assistance.
Enter your full address to see if your area has been declared for Individual Assistance:
 

Find Local Resources

To find help for your immediate needs, please enter an address to get a list of the closest FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs), starting with the closest three.

If no resource is close to you, contact your state’s emergency management agency to ask about other resources, or to get your county’s contacts. To find your closest hospital, use the U.S. Hospital Finder. You may also be able to find temporary lodging on the Airbnb website through their Disaster Response Program; available for a limited time only.

Do you need help for a business, local government, or community? If so, you may want to view our Other Recovery Help page. There you can find other resources that are not just for individuals.

 

Currently Declared Disasters

Highlighted states indicate a disaster has been declared for Individual Assistance. Select a state to see if your county is in a declared area and apply online for assistance.

Currently Declared Disaster MapSelect a state to see if your county is in a declared area and apply online for assistance. image/svg+xml Select Hawaii to see if your county is in a declared area Select Alaska to see if your county is in a declared area Select Florida to see if your county is in a declared area Select Michigan to see if your county is in a declared area Select Michigan to see if your county is in a declared area Select Maine to see if your county is in a declared area Select New York to see if your county is in a declared area Select Pennsylvania to see if your county is in a declared area Select Virginia to see if your county is in a declared area Select West Virginia to see if your county is in a declared area Select Ohio to see if your county is in a declared area Select Indiana to see if your county is in a declared area Select Illinois to see if your county is in a declared area Select Wisconsin to see if your county is in a declared area Select North Carolina to see if your county is in a declared area Select Tennessee to see if your county is in a declared area Select Arkansas to see if your county is in a declared area Select Missouri to see if your county is in a declared area Select Georgia to see if your county is in a declared area Select South Carolina to see if your county is in a declared area Select Kentucky to see if your county is in a declared area Select Alabama to see if your county is in a declared area Select Louisiana to see if your county is in a declared area Select Mississippi to see if your county is in a declared area Select Iowa to see if your county is in a declared area Select Minnesota to see if your county is in a declared area Select Oklahoma to see if your county is in a declared area Select Texas to see if your county is in a declared area Select New Mexico to see if your county is in a declared area Select Kansas to see if your county is in a declared area Select Nebraska to see if your county is in a declared area Select South Dakota to see if your county is in a declared area Select North Dakota to see if your county is in a declared area Select Wyoming to see if your county is in a declared area Select Montana to see if your county is in a declared area Select Colorado to see if your county is in a declared area Select Idaho to see if your county is in a declared area Select Utah to see if your county is in a declared area Select Arizona to see if your county is in a declared area Select Nevada to see if your county is in a declared area Select Oregon to see if your county is in a declared area Select Washington to see if your county is in a declared area Select California to see if your county is in a declared area Select New Hampshire to see if your county is in a declared area Select Vermont to see if your county is in a declared area Select Rhode Island to see if your county is in a declared area Select Connecticut to see if your county is in a declared area Select New Jersey to see if your county is in a declared area Select Delaware to see if your county is in a declared area Select Maryland to see if your county is in a declared area Select District of Columbia to see if your county is in a declared area Select Massachusetts to see if your county is in a declared area Select Vermont to see if your county is in a declared area VT Select New Hampshire to see if your county is in a declared area NH Select Massachusetts to see if your county is in a declared area MA Select Rhode Island to see if your county is in a declared area RI Select Connecticut to see if your county is in a declared area CT Select New Jersey to see if your county is in a declared area NJ Select Delaware to see if your county is in a declared area DE Select Maryland to see if your county is in a declared area MD Select District of Columbia to see if your county is in a declared area DC Select Northern Mariana Islands to see if your county is in a declared area MP Select American Samoa to see if your county is in a declared area AS Select Federated States of Micronesia to see if your county is in a declared area FM Select Guam to see if your county is in a declared area GU Select Marshall Islands to see if your county is in a declared area MH Select Palau to see if your county is in a declared area PW Select Virgin Islands to see if your county is in a declared area VI Select Puerto Rico to see if your county is in a declared area PR U.S. Territories
 

FEMA Twitter Feeds

Stay aware and informed with things like weather alerts, safety info, and preparedness tips.